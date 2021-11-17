Karan Johar teases fans with his ‘first ever action franchise’; To feature a ‘dashing face’

Karan Johar never fails to surprise the audience. The filmmaker, who has given several iconic movies in the past, created a massive after he announced his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Karan Johar once again took the social media by a storm as he announced his new production. Interestingly, the Dharma Productions head honcho is set to make his first ever action franchise and he can’t keep calm about it

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Karan Johar shared a teaser and announced that the movie will feature a ‘dashing face’ as the lead actor. This isn’t all. He also mentioned that it will be ‘a kick of drama’, ‘a punch of thrill’, ‘a year of blood and sweat’ and ‘a knockout story’.Although he didn’t reveal much details about the cast, Karan’s announcement has left everyone excited. He captioned the post as, “Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!”

Check out Karan Johar’s tweet:

Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/Vil2zuZ8Zn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Karan is currently in celebratory mode as he was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award which happens to be the fourth highest civilian award. Expressing his excitement about this achievement, KJo said, “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love”.