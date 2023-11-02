Karan Johar teases Sunny Deol over Gadar 2's 'Hindustan ka asli blockbuster' tagline; here’s how he reacted

Following the immensely successful inaugural episode, Koffee With Karan season 8 featured the Deol siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in episode 2. The Deol brothers graced the Koffee couch together after a gap of 18 years, engaging in a discussion with host Karan Johar about their films, careers, and various other topics. Sunny also addressed the tagline Hindustan ka asli blockbuster associated with his film Gadar 2 and shared his thoughts on whether he believes that the box office numbers of other movies are inflated.

Sunny Deol talks about his claims of Gadar 2 having organic box office numbers

During their conversation, Karan Johar brings up the fact that after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol was often heard saying, 'Ours are organic collections.' Karan inquired about the meaning behind this statement and whether Sunny believed that the film industry inflates its box office numbers. In response, the Ghayal actor explained that this is the current trend, where companies aim to support their products and generate buzz. He mentioned that it's a societal shift where perception is being built, eventually becoming a reality.

To this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked if that's why the tagline on Gadar 2 was Hindustan ka asli blockbuster. Sunny responded with a laugh, saying, "I think so. That's why it was."

Bobby Deol chimed in, saying, "I think the whole industry agrees with it." Karan Johar concurred, emphasizing that the figures were indeed unreal, and there was no real necessity to inflate them.

Sunny added that the movie tickets were reasonably priced, and there were no substantial increases in ticket prices. He pointed out that the film's success opened up single screens across India, which further supports the idea that the box office success was indeed organic.

He also mentioned that after the movie hit the screens, he traveled to so many places, more than he ever had in his life. But the tremendous love and support from people gave him such a boost of energy. He could easily hop from one place to another without feeling worn out.

