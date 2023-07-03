Karan Johar teases with romantic pics of Alia, Ranveer Singh ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Karan Johar has set the internet abuzz with anticipation as he teased fans with romantic stills of the dynamic duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, ahead of the trailer release for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Johar, known for capturing love stories on screen, and creating magic on-screen announced the news of the trailer release yesterday, leaving fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of this much-anticipated film.

Karan Johar drops new stills

Taking to social media platforms, Karan Johar dropped more images from the much-anticipated movie that showcase the sizzling chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The stills depict moments of romance and affection, leaving fans in awe of the on-screen couple's undeniable charm. With every glimpse, the excitement for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to soar to new heights. The first picture shows Ranveer and Alia in the rain. The duo are seen twinning as Alia draped a blue saree, and Ranveer wore a blue abstract printed shirt. Ranveer is seen hugging Alia from behind. The following pictures show Alia in exotic locales draped in gorgeous nine yards.

Take a look at Karan Johar's photos here:

Reaction of fans

While fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated trailer, they seem to be disappointed with the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Netizens are of the opinion that their chemistry looks forced and a few even drew comparisons with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's effortless on-screen chemistry. One user wrote, "Srk aur rani mukerji ki sasti copy." Another commented, "Kitni bhi pictures post kar lo chemistry nhi dikh rhi toh nhi dikh rhi."

The trailer release for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled for tomorrow, heightening the curiosity of fans and cinephiles alike. With Karan Johar at the helm, known for his ability to craft visually stunning love stories, expectations are running high for this film. The filmmaker has a remarkable track record of delivering blockbuster hits, and it is expected Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be no exception.

