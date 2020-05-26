Karan Johar thanks Rani Mukerji for baking a special 'yummy cake' for his birthday; Calls her 'a magician'

Karan Johar treats fans with a picture of a yummy cake which was baked by Rani Mukerji for the filmmaker and his kids on the occasion of his 48th birthday.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, many citizens are getting a chance to spend quality time with their families. Filmmaker is busy as he spends time with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. In fact, KJo has also been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account. Recently, the filmmaker celebrated his 48th birthday with his kids and mom Hiroo Johar at home. Karan even shared a video of all the birthday love he had received from his kids and mom on this special day.

Recently, Karan shared a picture of the beautiful and yummy cake that he received on his birthday. This cake was gifted to the filmmaker by his best friend Rani Mukerji. Due to the lockdown, celebrations have taken a back seat and since Rani who is extremely close to KJo couldn't visit him on his birthday, she decided to bake a cake for the birthday boy and his kids Yash and Roohi and sent it over to his house. Sharing the picture of the yummy cake on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Thank you Rani for making this special cake for the babies and me! You are a magician to do this! Such hidden skills! Was yummy."

(Also Read: Karan Johar’s mother undergoes sanitization process after two staff members test positive for COVID 19; Watch)

Meanwhile, Karan received all the love from his fellow colleagues on his big day including the likes of , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, , and many others. While Alia ensured she had us gushing over her sweet message, Kareena wished his pout partner with a happy photo.

Check out the photo here:

Recently, Karan took to social media to inform that his staff members were tested positive. He shared a detailed statement and revealed that although his family hasn’t shown any symptoms, they will be self-isolating themselves. Soon after Karan’s statement was released online, a video of Karan's mom Hiroo Johar went viral on social media and in the clip, we can see Hiroo aunty, as she is fondly called, undergoing the sanitisation process in their home.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×