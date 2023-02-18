Karan Johar to remake the Marathi film Jhimma with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta?

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar , who is currently busy in the post-production of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is reportedly in talks to remake the hit Marathi film, Jhimma. The film was released in 2021 and featured an all-female cast including Kshitee Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, Mrinmayee Godbole, Suhas Joshi and others. The latest report suggests that Karan is planning to remake the film in Hindi with Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta and Vidya Balan.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Karan loved the film's concept, funny and emotional moments and its characters. The report claims that the Student of the Year director discussed about the project in 2022. If everything goes well and KJo gets the actors on board, he might go ahead with the remake. Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Neena Gupta are on Karan's wish list as he feels they would do complete justice.

Meanwhile, Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome, received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film featured a group of ladies from different age groups travelling to London for a vacation. It thoroughly entertained the audience and the perfect blend of emotions and humour made it a fun watch. Recently, Jhimma 2 was announced. Aanand L Rai has come on board as a producer.

Karan Johar's work front

Karan's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was slated to release in April this year. But recently, he announced that it will now release on 28th July 2023. Karan wrote, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023." The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.