Karan Johar to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first look on his 51st birthday

Karan Johar, the man behind some of the larger-than-life movies in Bollywood broke his hiatus and returned into the shoes of a Director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after almost 6 years. The film which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles will also see Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi will also be seen. Since the film has completed its post-production, fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release. The filmmaker announced good news for all the eager fans.

First look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be unveiled on Karan Johar's birthday

Karan Johar celebrates 25 years as a director in the industry. To mark the occasion, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video. The first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be unveiled tomorrow. The video shows several clips of Karan Johar's hit movies with his voice in the background. The video opens with an iconic scene of Rahul-Anjali-Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Karan Johar narrates in the background, "And action...Love comes with its conflicts and challenges, but..." The narration ends with hinting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as he says "A film I've been waiting to share with you all for so long. It's finally ready, see you at the movies where we celebrate love, family, and so much more." Karan Johar penned a long caption sharing his gratitude and wrote in the end, '#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.' He also celebrates his birthday tomorrow.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt, Suzanne Khan, Manish Malhotra, Tisca Chopra and other celebs commented. Actor Paras Kalnawat wrote, "You planted romance in all of us. Can't wait to witness another masterpiece." A fan wrote, "Can't wait!!! Bring back the era we all crave."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also shared his post on Instagram story and wrote, 'The era of grand love returns.' Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's first look will be out tomorrow at 10 a.m.

