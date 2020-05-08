Karan Johar tries to entertain Yash & Roohi with his singing; His kids complain it is ‘giving them a headache’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Yash and Roohi complaining about the filmmaker’s singing. Their hilarious reaction to Karan’s singing will leave you in splits.

Filmmaker and his kids Yash and Roohi have kept fans entertained all through the grim times of the Coronavirus lockdown. Their cute banter with the Takht filmmaker keeps everyone laughing amid the lockdown. While Karan tries to share fun videos of conversations with Yash and Roohi almost every other day, fans love it completely and don’t want him to stop. Once again, Yash and Roohi have donned the hats of critics for their dada and this time, they have criticized his singing.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a cute video in which we can see Yash and Roohi playing with a music jukebox that has a collection of old Hindi music. Karan asks Roohi to stop playing with it and starts to sing for her. He crooned, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand for Roohi and Yash and immediately, his kids asked him to stop. Roohi turned around and said, ‘pain in my head’, while Yash too wanted his dad to stop singing.

Seeing this, Karan tries his luck again and sings Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. But, again, Yash and Roohi complain that his singing gives them a headache. Seeing the cute banter between Yash, Roohi and their dada, fans couldn’t stop laughing. Even left a comment on Karan’s video and asked him to ‘stick to wearing simple clothes.’

Check out the cute video of Karan singing to Roohi and Yash:

A day back, Karan also shared a video of Yash and Roohi goofing around in his bathroom and playing with the bathtub. That too, left fans in awe of the cute toddlers. Amid the lockdown, Karan’s series ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ is getting a lot of love from fans. On the work front, Karan’s magnum opus, Takht shooting has been delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. It stars , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

