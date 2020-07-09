Karan Johar trolled for attending Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party; Netizens quiz ‘Wasn’t he shattered & crying’

After Karan Johar was spotted partying at Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday bast, he comes under the scanner of the netizens one again as they quiz him about his ‘shattered’ condition.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has breathed his last on June 14 this year, a lot of celebs have been on the radar of the netizens. Among these, has been topping the list and her has been facing a lot of criticism on social media as the unfortunate demise of the 34 year old actor had triggered a fresh debate on nepotism. And while this debate is yet to subside, Karan Johar once again came under the scanner after he was spotted partying at ’s 62nd birthday bash.

Interestingly, this news came at a time when there were reports that Karan Johar has been shattered over the hatred coming his way post Sushant’s demise. To recall, it hasn’t been long when one of KJo’s close friends had claimed that the ace filmmaker is heartbroken with massive criticism including death threats for his twins. KJo’s friend also asserted that he has been crying constantly. “Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying,” the friend was quoted saying.

And while the netizens were still brimming with opinions on KJo’s friend’s claims, his pics of attending Neetu’s 62nd birthday has brought him on the radar once again. Certainly, this hasn’t gone down well with the netizens and he is being termed as a liar and hypocrite on micro-blogging site Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, “#KaranJohar is so sad that he is doing party at the Kapoor's on Neetu Singh's birthday! News is around that he is broken, etc... etc.... ! Liars , Hypocrite, killer!!!!”

Another user tweeted, “#KaranJohar was reportedly devastated by online trolling. he’s so devastated that he’s partying #shameonkaranjohar.”

Take a look at tweet trolling Karan Johar for attending Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party:

Is Karan Johar really in bad situation so how can he attend the last night party at Neetu's house? How dumb #KaranJohar #SCOrderforsushant #cbiforsushant #CBIForSushantSinghRajput — Siya Natarajan (@NatarajanSiya) July 9, 2020

#KaranJohar is so sad that he is doing party at the kappor's on Neetu Singh's birthday! News are around that he is broken, etc... etc.... ! Liars , Hippocrite, killer!!!! #Justiceforssr#SCOrderCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/uugaMgrKnl — Moulisha Debnath (@DebnathMoulisha) July 9, 2020

Heard the news that #Karanjohar was crying and very upset. Doesn't seems like this He is very much okay. These bollywood people are all #nautanki. Please people its a request to unfollow #karanjohargang. #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput @itsSSR #supportoutsiders pic.twitter.com/bIkCC4XHdH — Zara (@Zaraonki) July 9, 2020

So according to a close friend of @karanjohar, “he is in no condition to speak, and he breaks down while talking on the phone”. By no means does this look like anyone whos “broken down”. #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput #SCOrderCBIForSSR #RestInPeace #KaranJohar #boycottbollywood pic.twitter.com/JV017Bi78S — Eshraj (@Eshraj19) July 9, 2020

Look at this depressed person. #KaranJohar is not in a state to speak, He cries every time his friends call him. Who is this person smiling and celebrating Neetu Kapoor's Birthday? dirty PR Tricks. Shame on you #Bollywood @itsSSR #SushantSingRajput #IndiaDemandsCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/RrIgkWHhqc — kamlesh kumar (@k_kumar11) July 9, 2020

To recall, Karan Johar, who has been slammed for being the apparent flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood, had even unfollowed most of his friends and colleagues on Twitter except Amitabh Bachchan, , and .

