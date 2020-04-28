Karan Johar turns into Bobby’s Rishi Kapoor with face mapping and makes celebs go ‘What a debut’; WATCH

In a bizarre but laudable twist, Karan Johar shared a video of Bobby’s song Main Shayar Toh Nahi starring Rishi Kapoor. But, it wasn’t Rishi Kapoor and it was Karan’s face mapped on him. The video left Kajol, Tahira Kashyap, Abhishek Bachchan and others in splits.

As all teenage boys, everyone wanted to step into the iconic shoes of from Bobby and it seems ’s dream of doing that has finally come true. Yes, in a bizarre but laudable twist, Karan shared a video that mapped his face on Rishi Kapoor in Bobby's iconic song, Main Shayar Toh Nahin. Well, Karan has been a fan of Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and when a twist like this came up in front of him, he couldn’t help but share the same on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Takht filmmaker revealed that he was given the video by a friend of his who had mapped his face onto Rishi Kapoor’s face in the song from Bobby, Main Shayar Toh Nahin. Not just this, while sharing the same, Karan mentioned that all his friends are allowed to laugh on it. And that indeed ended up happening as a lot of filmmaker’s close friends from the industry like Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Tahira Kashyap, Pooja Hegde, , Manish Malhotra and more were left in splits.

However, the best reaction came from Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She applauded Karan and was left laughing. Karan shared the video and wrote, “The Magic of Face mapping Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar.”

Check out Karan Johar’s video of turning into Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, the filmmaker was all set to kick off his magnum opus project, Takht before the country went into lockdown mode. The film stars , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is based on the story of Shah Jahan and his sons Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. Takht was slated to release on December 24, 2021.

