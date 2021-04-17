Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram amid reports of latter's exit from Dostana 2

After reports of Kartik Aaryan not being a part of Dostana 2 surfaced, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions released a statement about recasting Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan’s sudden exit from the much awaited Dostana 2 has come as a big shock for everyone. The actor, who was supposed to play the lead role in this much talked movie, is no longer a part of the project. This news became the talk of the town and everyone has been brimming with an opinion about it. It was reported that Kartik was replaced in the movie owing to professional reasons. Meanwhile, the rumours are also abuzz that there has been a fallout between Kartik and producer .

According to media reports, Kartik has expressed his displeasure with the second half of the script after shooting for 20 days and this left KJo quite miffed. And while the reports of their fallout continue to be rife, looks like the ace filmmaker has ended all connections with Kartik. Well, according to media reports, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has unfollowed Kartik on Instagram. Yes! You read it right. Amid the news of Kartik’s exit from Dostana 2, Karan has unfollowed him on the photo sharing app. On other hand, Kartik continues to be among KJo’s followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, KJo’s Dharma Productions have released an official statement about Dostana 2 and chose to maintain a dignified silence about it. However, they did mention that they will be recasting Dostana 2. The statement read as, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

