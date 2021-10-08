Karan Johar visits Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat after Aryan Khan's bail plea rejection?

Hours after a Mumbai court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea, a steady stream of cars were spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai. The paparazzi stationed outside the actor's bungalow spotted several cars entering and exiting the residence from its side entry.

As per paparazzi videos that have surfaced, Karan Johar reportedly arrived at Mannat. While there was no clear glimpse of the filmmaker, it is possible that KJo may have visited his best friend to be by his side. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also snapped senior lawyer Rustom Mulla exiting Mannat. The paparazzi managed to capture a few glimpses of the legal aide that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri may have reached out to.

Take a look at the video and photos outside Mannat on Friday evening: