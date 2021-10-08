Karan Johar visits Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat after Aryan Khan's bail plea rejection?
Hours after a Mumbai court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea, a steady stream of cars were spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai. The paparazzi stationed outside the actor's bungalow spotted several cars entering and exiting the residence from its side entry.
As per paparazzi videos that have surfaced, Karan Johar reportedly arrived at Mannat. While there was no clear glimpse of the filmmaker, it is possible that KJo may have visited his best friend to be by his side. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also snapped senior lawyer Rustom Mulla exiting Mannat. The paparazzi managed to capture a few glimpses of the legal aide that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri may have reached out to.
Take a look at the video and photos outside Mannat on Friday evening:
Denying bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others, Magistrate stated, "Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected." On Friday, as the bail hearing was underway, Aryan and the others were shifted to Arthur Jail.
They were initially going to be taken on Thursday evening, but the jail did not admit new inmates post 6 pm without a Covid-19 report. Now, Aryan and others will be in a quarantine cell for 3 to 5 days. Their 14 day judicial custody also begins today.
