Karan Johar was on Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang’s target list for extortion; Report

Karan Johar was reportedly on Lawrence Bishnoi’s target list. As per the latest report, Lawrence Bishnoi and gang had planned to extort a sum of Rs. 5 crores from the filmmaker. This was revealed by Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the gang, as told by a police official to investigators. However, the news agency PTI reported that a senior police official stated that these claims have not been verified yet.

The police official also shared that Siddhesh was a close aide of Santosh Jadhav, who is a suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Waala death case. According to the PTI report, Siddhesh Kamble disclosed detailed about Sidhu Moose Wala’s case and named Santosh Jadhav and Nagnath Suryavanshi as being involved in the late singer’s killing. Kamble also reportedly shared that the gang had planned to extort Rs. 5 crores from filmmaker Karan Johar by threatening him. In his statement to the police, Kamble also said that Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar’s brother Vikram Brar had discussed the plans with him on applications like Signal and Instagram.

A police officer told PTI, "With some accused, there is an element of bragging in their confessions. The motive behind bragging is to gain publicity and get bigger extortion amounts. This phenomenon is common in Punjab and other neighbouring states. They (gangsters) want their names to get associated with high-profile cases. Mahakal is a small fish. Vikram Brar told him about Karan Johar. Why Brar told this to Mahakal, who is just a foot soldier? Because Brar wants to increase his clout and impress youths like Mahakal."

A few weeks back, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan reportedly received a death threat. Their security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home, near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his morning jog every day. Later, PTI quoted the Maharashtra Home Department and reported, "The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors."

