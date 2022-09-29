Karan Johar ADMITS looking for 'initial acceptance' and NOT BO collection to greenlight Brahmastra 2

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, with a guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, set the box office ablaze as it went on to become the highest grossing Hindi origin film of 2022. The film braved negativity and criticism to emerge a commercial success and the longevity of the theatrical run was boosted by the National Cinema Day and the Navaratri offer, where tickets were available at a very subsidised rate. In a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta at FICCI, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar discussed about their film in detail and addressed a few pertinent questions many people were seeking answers for.

Karan Johar, as the producer of Brahmastra, was asked to address the budget of Brahmastra and how much he expected his film to do, in terms of business and numbers. Karan responded saying that the budget of Brahmastra was never made, taking into consideration, just one part. It was always meant to be for the trilogy. He continued, "The budget has not been broken down into film 1, film 2 or film 3. It is for the entire trilogy. Secondly, we were just looking for the initial acceptance of this universe and it happened to us on day 1, when we got the acceptance. A film to open in Hindi to over Rs. 30 crore and in other languages, to cross the 35 crore mark, without any holiday, means that they had bought into the fact that it is a multiverse, it is a universe. We were not looking at numbers of figures. We wanted people to accept this world because there is so much more to come. The moment this film gets acceptance, so whether the film does Rs. 200 cr, Rs. 250 cr or Rs. 300 cr, all that is great and the numbers are very important, but to us, the most important is that we get to make part 2 and part 3. When we knew we were home for those important decisions for Brahmastra, that was it. You only make part 2 when part 1 gets love and accepted and that's what has happened"