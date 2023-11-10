Karan Johar wishes fans ‘Happy Diwali’ as he showers love on his ‘Anmol Ratan’ Yash-Roohi: WATCH

With Diwali celebrations slated for November 12th, festive cheer has already permeated the country. Getting an early start on the revelry, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi partaking in Diwali festivities. He shared the cute video along with a loving note welcoming the Diwali holiday. Check it out inside.

Karan Johar showers kids Yash and Roohi with hugs and kisses as they flaunt their ethnic avatar for Diwali celebrations

Earlier today, Karan Johar posted an Instagram video featuring his kids Roohi and Yash decked out in traditional garb. In the cute clip, he showers them with affectionate hugs and kisses. Alongside the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote a heartfelt Diwali message for his followers.

“Mere do Anmol Ratan…. Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life,” wrote Johar. Watch the video below!

Fans are all hearts for Karan Johar’s love-filled video

After the filmmaker shared the video on his social media account today, his fans flocked in the comment section of his post to express their love. “Stay blessed”, wrote a fan and another fan went gaga over his kids’ cuteness as she wrote, “So big now they are…”

While many went gaga over the video, several other fans of Karan Johar also wished him on the auspicious festival by commenting, “Happy Diwali”.

When Karan Johar delved into the actors on his bucket list…

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, the filmmaker had shared his bucket list of actors whom he wishes to collaborate with. The actors recalled the initial days of his career and noted that his bucket list comprised a couple of artists back then.

The list included Rishi Kapoor, whom he had worked with in Student of the Year and the other one, Amitabh Bachchan. He also named actresses Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar during the interview. Speaking about Sridevi, Johar also expressed dismay over not being able to fulfill his desire of collaborating with her.

