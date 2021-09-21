Karan Johar wishes his 'pouter & poser in crime' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed another happy year round the sun and is celebrating her 41st birthday today. While Kareena is on a holiday somewhere far on a tropical island, her bestie took to social media to wish her on the special day. Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a photo with Bebo that aptly describes them.

In the selfie, both Karan and Kareena can be seen pouting and posing for the camera. The besties, who are also known for their pouts, without a doubt ace it. Sharing the photo, Karan wished Bebo and wrote, "We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much."

Take a look at Karan Johar's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her many vacation moods & reveals baby Jeh's 'forever mood'