Karan Johar wishes his 'pouter & poser in crime' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; See Pic

Updated on Sep 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed another happy year round the sun and is celebrating her 41st birthday today. While Kareena is on a holiday somewhere far on a tropical island, her bestie Karan Johar took to social media to wish her on the special day. Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a photo with Bebo that aptly describes them. 

In the selfie, both Karan and Kareena can be seen pouting and posing for the camera. The besties, who are also known for their pouts, without a doubt ace it. Sharing the photo, Karan wished Bebo and wrote, "We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much." 

Take a look at Karan Johar's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan below: 

Comments
Anonymous : Kjo is mafia. Kjo is bad man of bollywood
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : This man is beyond disgusting. He sits at a position where he could make the dreams of thousands come true by giving them an honest chance, but he will always promote nepotism. Not surprising he himself is a product of it. And to check the box his productions will have one token outsider.
REPLY 6 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Two stupid egotistical dumbhead & bullies
REPLY 3 18 hours ago
Anonymous : best friends
REPLY 1 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Karan is more feminine
REPLY 0 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Happy Birthday Kareena, love you to the moon and back....❤️
REPLY 0 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Two bullies
REPLY 3 19 hours ago

