Karan Johar wishes newlywed Alia Bhatt with a mushy post; Funnily calls Ranbir Kapoor his 'son-in-law'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally a married couple now. Social media is filled with dreamy pictures from their wedding. The newlyweds look so much in love and are totally into each other in their wedding pictures. Well, all their near and dear ones are taking to their Instagram handles to share the wedding pictures and wish the couple for embarking on a new journey. Karan Johar who is close ot both Ranbir and Alia took to his Instagram handle to write a long note for the couple and funnily calls RK his son-in-law.