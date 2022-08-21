Karan Johar wishes Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja on welcoming boy; Says 'Anil Kapoor won't like being called nana'

Congratulations are in order for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the duo welcomed a baby boy on Thursday. The news of their baby's arrival has left the internet delighted as they made the announcement on their respective social media handles. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand," read their statement.

Soon after, Sonam's industry friends took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. On Thursday, Karan Johar hosted an Instagram live and also congratulated Sonam and Anand on turning parents to a baby boy. The Student Of The Year director also extended his wishes to the Kapoor family, including Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam’s sister-producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani. He added: “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, after dating for more than four years. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together with a maternity photoshoot and wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

