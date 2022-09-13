Karan Johar wishes Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor remain forever young, says ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ as he posts a video

Karan Johar is all set for the new episode of his celebrated chat show Koffee With Karan 7, which will air this Thursday. The JugJugg Jeeyo duo Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will grace the Koffee couch this week. Koffee With Karan 7’s new promo which was dropped recently hints that this week’s episode is going to be super fun and entertaining. In the promo, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor are seen having a complete blast, leaving host Karan Johar in splits.

Interestingly, the filmmaker-host shared a fun BTS video from the sets of Koffee With Karan 7 on his official Instagram handle today. In the video, Karan Johar is seen shaking a leg to the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo title song, while Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan do their hilarious moves. “May this duo be forever young…I mean #JugJuggJeeyo !!!,” KJo captioned his video. The fun video of the trio from the sets of KWK has totally impressed the viewers, who are eagerly waiting for the episode.