Karan Johar would message THIS to Shah Rukh Khan if he was Salman Khan; reveals what he would do as Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar is currently reveling in the success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic comedy drama has garnered immense appreciation from the viewers for its story and the chemistry between the lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan’s direction in making a quintessential Bollywood movie has also been praised. During a recent event the actor was asked what and to whom he would message posing as different celebrities. He revealed that if he was Salman Khan, he would send a text to Shah Rukh Khan. He also disclosed what he would do as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other celebrities.

Karan Johar reveals what he text he would send to Shah Rukh Khan if he was Salman Khan

In a conversation with The Indian Express, the director revealed that if he was Salman Khan, he would text Shah Rukh Khan saying, “It’s just us.” This could be considered as a reference to Salman’s dialogue in SRK’s last film Pathaan when he says that those two are the only ones who can take the responsibility of the industry.

Karan also disclosed that if he was Alia Bhatt, his lead actress in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he would message Ananya Panday asking about her love life. Ananya replied that she would get an answer as well.

As Katrina Kaif, Karan would text her husband Vicky Kaushal asking him to come back home. He would message the producers of OMG 2 asking them about the daily box office collections if he was Akshay Kumar. As Sunny Deol, he would text the entire film fraternity, saying ‘this is how it’s done’ referring to Gadar 2’s success.

Karan Johar and Salman Khan to collaborate after 25 years

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Karan is collaborating with Salman Khan after 25 years for Vishnu Vardhan’s action film. Salman last worked with Karan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in which he made a cameo appearance and won everybody’s hearts as Aman.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Karan Johar lauds Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel for blockbuster success of their movie: 'It has blown…’