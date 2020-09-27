  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is 'authentic' reveals NCB's forensic report

The viral party video had raised several questions over drug consumption at Karan Johar's party which specifically also involved Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.
7386 reads Mumbai
Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is authentic.Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is 'authentic' reveals NCB's forensic report.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a fresh complaint with the NCB over Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video, the anti-drug agency sent the video for further testing. The NCB wanted to make sure whether the video was legit. And now as per latest reports, a forensic report has revealed that the video is indeed authentic. The video had raised several questions over drug consumption at the party which specifically also involved Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor

According to a Zee news report, the forensic tests have confirmed that the video uploaded by Karan Johar on Instagram is unedited and no tampering has been done with it. It has completely authentic. Now, the NCB will decide the following course of action. 

Sirsa had tweeted images of his formal complaint, saying, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"  

The party video which is under scanner involves Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor among others. Sirsa also revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police last year as well but it wasn't taken into consideration.  

It is also being widely reported that NCB officials and the SIT team probing the drug case held a meeting with agency chief Rakesh Asthana on Sunday. Details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed. The meeting comes after Bollywood's top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were quizzed over the weekend. 

Credits :Zee News

Latest Videos
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement