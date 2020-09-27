Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is 'authentic' reveals NCB's forensic report

The viral party video had raised several questions over drug consumption at Karan Johar's party which specifically also involved Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

Days after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a fresh complaint with the NCB over 's 2019 viral party video, the anti-drug agency sent the video for further testing. The NCB wanted to make sure whether the video was legit. And now as per latest reports, a forensic report has revealed that the video is indeed authentic. The video had raised several questions over drug consumption at the party which specifically also involved Vicky Kaushal and .

According to a Zee news report, the forensic tests have confirmed that the video uploaded by Karan Johar on Instagram is unedited and no tampering has been done with it. It has completely authentic. Now, the NCB will decide the following course of action.

Sirsa had tweeted images of his formal complaint, saying, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"

The party video which is under scanner involves , Shakun Batra, , , , , Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor among others. Sirsa also revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police last year as well but it wasn't taken into consideration.

It is also being widely reported that NCB officials and the SIT team probing the drug case held a meeting with agency chief Rakesh Asthana on Sunday. Details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed. The meeting comes after Bollywood's top actresses like Deepika Padukone, , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were quizzed over the weekend.

Credits :Zee News

Share your comment ×