Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video gets a clean chit from NCB, 'white line' ruled out as reflection of light

NCB officials have now given a clean chit over the viral party video which was shot at Karan Johar's home and uploaded on Instagram by the filmmaker.

and a bunch of Bollywood's top stars can heave a sigh of relief as the Narcotics Control Bureau has given them a clean chit over the viral 2019 party video. Just a month ago, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a fresh complaint with the NCB over this viral party video alleging that drugs were consumed at the party.

However, according to a latest report in Zee News, NCB officials have now given a clean chit over the viral party video which was shot at Karan Johar's home and uploaded on Instagram by the filmmaker. As per the report, the NCB did not find anything suspicious and the much talked about 'white line' in the video has been ruled out as a mere reflection of the tube light.

Karan Johar, too, had recently issued a clarification over the video a few weeks ago. The note read, "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."

The party video involved , Shakun Batra, , , , , Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and among others.

