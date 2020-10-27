Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video gets a clean chit from NCB, 'white line' ruled out as reflection of light
Karan Johar and a bunch of Bollywood's top stars can heave a sigh of relief as the Narcotics Control Bureau has given them a clean chit over the viral 2019 party video. Just a month ago, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a fresh complaint with the NCB over this viral party video alleging that drugs were consumed at the party.
However, according to a latest report in Zee News, NCB officials have now given a clean chit over the viral party video which was shot at Karan Johar's home and uploaded on Instagram by the filmmaker. As per the report, the NCB did not find anything suspicious and the much talked about 'white line' in the video has been ruled out as a mere reflection of the tube light.
Karan Johar, too, had recently issued a clarification over the video a few weeks ago. The note read, "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."
The party video involved Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor among others.
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh keeps it stylish in funky pajamas and tee as he raps on his way to airport; See PHOTOS & video
Anonymous 1 hour ago
They have more evidence in front of them then we know yet they want to play on public opinion. Do your fuggin investigating and stop playing or games
Anonymous 1 hour ago
kangana, arnab and all journalist of republic channel should keep quite now for ever for reporting fake news .. and their was a minister from punjab who also said this should keep quite and resign now from his party..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
How about every one demeanor with druggie eyes and behavior at the party. Karan paid 20 crores to get a clean chit. Cannot fool the public any mote.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Is india that corrupted