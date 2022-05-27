Karan Johar's 50th Bash: Shah Rukh Khan's dance to Hrithik-Saba's debut as couple; 10 highlights from event

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50ththe on May 25. He is one of the most popular filmmakers in the countrattentiondelivered some notable projects including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and others. On his birthday, Karan invited all the big wigs from the entertainment industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, and others. The grand event was held at Yashraj Studios in Mumbai. Ever since the photos from the bash went out in the public domain, they are all over the internet, and by looking at them it is safe to say that they had fun at the party. Apart from the some stunning, blingy photos from the night, there are some must-not missed highlights. So, let's look at them.

Here are 10 highlights from the grand event:

1. Karan Johar cut a gold cake

The filmmaker cut a 5-tier black and gold cake on the special occasion. Now, that's what we call 'Party like KJo'.

2. Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor danced their heart out

Ranbir, Neetu and Karan danced to late Rishi Kapoor's song Dafliwale and took the center of the stage.

3. Ranveer Singh- full energy packet

On Karan's birthday, the Bajirao Mastani actor danced on the table with full energy and grabbed all the attention.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's debut as a couple

One of the must-not missed highlights from the grand event was the arrival of Hrithik and Saba together. It marks the couple's first red carpet event. In the photo, the duo was seen twinning in black. Saba donned a black cut-out dress and Hrithik wore a black tuxedo which he wore with a classic black shirt.

5. The music playlist

Ranveer Singh and DJ Ganesh made the playlist for the party, which started around 8 pm on May 25. The list included Karan's favourite songs.

6. Karan & Kajol kickstarted the event

Karan and Kajol are best friends for a long time and they started the party. Kajol was present at the venue from the beginning.

7. Abhishek Bachchan turned DJ

At the event, Junior Bachchan turned DJ as he loves to play music. Director Ayan Mukerji also played the music.

8. Salman Khan was the last to leave

Salman graced the event as he wore leather jacket with washed blue jeans. He was last to leave the party and stayed till 5:30 am-6 am. Also, as Pinkvilla exclusively learnt, the food was great the bash and the party was full of fun.

9. Shah Rukh Khan set dance floor on fire

SRK danced with friends to the song 'Koi Mil Gaya' from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers and was winning hearts with his moves on the popular song.

10. Karan Johar's birthday outfit

The filmmaker, as always, kept his most fashionable foot forward. So it is no surprise that for his birthday, he chose a unique and eccentric outfit. Karan was seen sporting a green shimmery jacket over a white shirt, black bow, and matching black pants with shoes. He also added a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete his look.

Karan Johar's professional front

Talking about Karan Johar’s professional career, he is currently directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair after six-long years. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

