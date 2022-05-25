Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao make a grand appearance at the party; PICS

Karan Johar is currently hosting a grand bash on the occasion of his 50th birthday. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director will be hosting a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios for the entire film fraternity. A few hours back, the birthday boy arrived in style for his celebrations as he donned a green bling blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. The filmmaker also posed for the shutterbugs as he made his way to the venue of his party.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao arrive at Karan Johar's bash

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was among the early attendees of the bash. Karan was also seen striking a pose with him for the paparazzi. Tiger Shroff, the Bedhadak cast- Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, Manish Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon with her husband, and Shweta Bachchan, were also seen gracing the red carpet. Now, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have also made a grand appearance as they arrived for KJo's 50th birthday bash. In the photos, the Dangal actor is seen donning a navy blue velvet suit over a blue t-shirt and matching it with blue denim jeans. Kiran, on the other hand, wore a metallic dress at the party.

Check out Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's photos:

Karan Johar announces an action film

Meanwhile, a few hours back, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director also announced a new action project as he turned a year older. Sharing the news on his social media handle, he revealed his next film—an action film. He also shared that the shooting of the yet-untitled action film will begin next year in April, after the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar upcoming work

Currently, KJo is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will be released in theatres on February 10, 2023. He is also producing Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead. His production ventures also include Brahmastra, Bedhadak, Govinda Naam Mera, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Liger, Yoddha, Anand Tiwari's untitled next, and Selfiee among many more.

