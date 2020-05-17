Karan Johar's angels Yash & Roohi striking a cute pose for the camera will drive away your quarantine blues

After treating fans with some hilarious and adorable videos of his munchkins Yash and Roohi, Karan Johar shares a cute picture of his angels striking a pose for the camera.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. While some have been eagerly waiting to get out of their house and meet their friends, some are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending gala time with their loved ones. Among all, is having a fun time with his cute munchkins Yash and Roohi amid the lockdown. Not just this, the filmmaker has been sharing fun videos of his kids on social media where his angels have innocently and hilariously trolled him for almost everything.

After entertaining his fans with some cute videos of his kids Yash and Roohi, the filmmaker has recently shared an adorable picture of his cute munchkins. In the picture shared on his Instagram story, Yash looks cute as a button donning a white-collar t-shirt and brown printed pants, on the other hand, Roohi looks like a doll donning a white dress with white leggings and matching shoes. The two adorably strike a pose for the camera flaunting their posing skills which will make you go in awe of these munchkins. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, "These angels in poser mode!"

Meanwhile, recently, Papa Johar turned teacher for his twins and asked them general knowledge questions. But one question had us all in splits. Because Karan Johar asks Yash to name the country that he lives in and to this, a cute Yash says “ and Amitabh Bachchan.”

Recently, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar came together to organise a fundraiser concert which had Shah Rukh Khan, , , , and others perform to entertain the fans and raise funds for COVID 19.

