At Karan Johar's bash, Aamir Khan tells paparazzi he wants to show them Laal Singh Chaddha trailer; WATCH

The tinselvile recently witnessed a starry night as ace filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25. It was a grand party which was attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. From Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor etc, all the A-listers were seen coming under one roof for KJo’s party. Among these, Aamir Khan was also clicked while walking down the red carpet at this much talked about bash. And as he was exuding charm in casuals, he was seen getting candid with the shutterbugs.

During the conversation, Aamir also expressed his excitement about the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is scheduled for next week. According to media reports, the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer will launch on the day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finale which is on May 29. Talking about the same, Aamir expressed his desire to show the trailer to the shutterbugs ahead of the launch. Clearly, the Thugs of Hindostan actor is leaving no stone unturned to keep his much awaited movie in the headlines.

Check out the video of Aamir Khan having a candid conversation with paparazzi here:

Earlier, talking about the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer launch, a source had stated, “The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on 29th May creating a revolution and new benchmark in the ad and marketing world. This is the first time ever that a film is going to have a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world”.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles and will be releasing on August 11 this year.

