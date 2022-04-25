Karan Johar's Bash: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit & more click striking selfies

Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria last night. Needless to say, the bash was attended by the who’s who of B’Town. Among others, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Sriram Nene, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Apoorva Mehta, and Ritesh Sidhwani were in attendance. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also present. Sara and he has shared some inside pictures from the party on thei social media spaces. Check them out.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie featuring quite a handful of celebs. Clicked by Manish Malhotra, the picture showcased Sara, Ananya, Kriti, and Karan Johar smiling at the camera along with Dinesh Vijan. Manish also shared another selfie with Ananya and Kriti. While the former looked stunning in a white corset dress, the latter donned a faux-leather mini bodycon dress. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in a yellow pant suit. All the three actresses dished out major style goals at the party.

Manish also clicked a selfie with The Fame Game actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. Karan Johar featured in it as well.

Take a look at the inside pictures from Karan Johar’s party:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar jetted off from the city today along with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi. The actors and the filmmakers were spotted at a Mumbai airport some time back. They had recently flew down to Rajasthan where they shot a portion of the film.

