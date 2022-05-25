Karan Johar's Birthday: Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji & more arrive for a get-together at his house; PICS

Karan Johar is one of the most popular and talked-about celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The filmmaker often makes it to the headlines and is always in the limelight. Any news regarding Karan Johar hardly ever fails to grab fans' attention. On Wednesday, 25th of May, KJo will be ringing in his 50th birthday, and Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director will be hosting a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios on the special occasion. Amid this, ahead of his birthday, his close friends like Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Farah Khan, and others were spotted arriving at his residence.

Karan Johar’s friends reach his residence

As Karan Johar turns 50, the filmmaker will be hosting a star-studded party for the occasion. Ahead of that, tonight, a few celebrities like Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Farah Khan, Apoorva Mehta, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh were photographed by the paparazzi. All of them were spotted arriving in their cars for a get-together at KJo’s residence in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. They dressed up in stylish yet comfortable casuals for the night. It was seen that Karan Johar’s residence was decorated with golden and glittery balloons. While one said, “Happy Birthday KJo”, another had the words, “50 & Fabulous”.

Karan Johar’s 50’th birthday bash

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan Johar will be throwing a grand-themed party at Yash Raj Studios for his 50th birthday. “Much like his films, Karan will be bringing in his 50th birthday in midst of grand sets and glamour. In-fact, the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon to be released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set up for the birthday bash,” revealed a source close to the development.

All the top names from the Hindi film industry, including the Dharma Talents, are expected to come and attend the big day for KJO. “It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash,” the source added.

Karan Johar’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Karan Johar is making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after five long years. Meanwhile, his production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

