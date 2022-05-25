Karan Johar's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan arrive for the 'party of the year' in black & bling

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday tonight. The filmmaker-writer-producer is hosting a grand party at Yashraj Studios for the special occasion. A few moments back, the Nawab and Begum of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at the star-studded bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrive at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were clicked outside their residence a few minutes back. The royal lovebirds are about to turn heads with their OOTNs of the night. Keeping up with the theme of Karan Johar’s grandiose party, Kareena wore a silver, blingy midi-length dress. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore her blow-dried hair down with a side parting. Kareena opted for a subtle yet glamorous makeup with nude lips, feathery brows, and slightly blushed cheeks. The diva wrapped up her look with a pair of black heels, silver earrings, and a matching blingy clutch.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, wore a white tux with black trousers. The Vikram-Vedha actor greeted the media personnel and obliged them with photos too. For the unversed, both Kareena and Saif just returned to the city today from Kalimpong with their boys Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Karan Johar

Earlier today, Kareena took to her Instagram space and wished her BFF KJo on his birthday with an unseen photo where the two can be seen pouting together. She also penned a cute note that read, “I don’t know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you.”

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

