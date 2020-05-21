Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, are acing the twinning game as they pose in red hoodies

Titled 'Lockdown with the Johars', Karan has been sharing some hilarious videos of his kids goofing around and also trolling him. Check out their latest photo below.

Now, Karan also seems to have started sharing a series of photos of Yash and Roohi twinning in outfits.

Well, if you haven't noticed as yet, Karan first shared a picture of his munchkins twinning in white outfits. Then came the 'denim darlings' photos and now Yash and Roohi can be seen striking a pose in red hoodies. The tiny tots were all ready to smile for their dad's camera and strike the 'Yo' pose as Karan shared an adorable photo. He simply captioned the photo 'Yo!'.

In the photo, we get to see Yash and Roohi goofily playing around. Check it out:

The filmmaker's videos with his children, Yash and Roohi, not only put a wide smile on our faces but are equally loved by his fans and celebrities. Meanwhile, recently, Papa Johar turned teacher for his twins and asked them some general knowledge questions. But one question had us all in splits. Karan Johar asked Yash to name the country that he lives in and to this, the tiny tot said, " and Amitabh Bachchan."

