Karan Johar's daughter Roohi has a savage reply when asked if she likes painting; Watch Video

In the video, Karan Johar can be heard asking his daughter, "Are you enjoying painting?" Check out Roohi Johar's hilarious reply below.

is making the most of his quarantine time with his adorable twins, Yash and Roohi. Just like the rest of the film industry, the filmmaker stepped out on to his balcony amid the Janta Curfew with his children, his mum Hiroo Johar and their staff to appreciate all heroes who are risking their lives to battle coronavirus in India. Karan clapped out loud as he shared a video of the same on social media. Others who participated included , and many others. Karan Johar also shared a video of his kids indulging in some fun time as they coloured away.

Sharing a video of Yash and Roohi busy colouring, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!" However, Roohi's savage reply caught our attention.

In the video, Karan can be heard asking Roohi, "Are you enjoying painting?" To this, his daughter honestly answers and says, 'No!'. Karan's mum Hiroo can be heard laughing in the background. When Karan pointed out that the colour she was using was not pink, but red, Roohi simple sighed at her dad's observations.

Check out the fun video below:

Sharing his Janta Curfew video on Sunday, Karan wrote, "That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona" Check out the video below:

Apart from singer Kanika Kapoor, no Bollywood celebrity has been tested positive for coronavirus. Celebs like , and have played an important role in spreading awareness about coronavirus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

