Karan Johar's 'Dhokla date' with twins Yash Roohi and mum Hiroo Johar is full of gags; Watch Video

Thanks to , the filmmaker's adorable videos with his twins Yash and Roohi amid these quarantine times is a stress buster. On Sunday, Karan shared one such goofy video with his kids and mum Hiroo Johar and commented on some of their accessories. While the director's kids have been commenting on Karan's wardrobe, shoes and sunglasses, it was his time to get back at them. Or at least according to his caption.

In the video, Yash can be seen calling Roohi's hairband as a 'garden' and Karan calling out his mum's choice of hair accessory. All of this happened when the family sat together to gorge on some Dhoklas on a Sunday noon. Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, "My turn to get back! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Check out Karan Johar's latest Instagram video below:

Just a few days ago, Roohi hilariously trolled her dad and called him a 'kharaab dancer'. From Karan’s fashion choices to his weight, Yash and Roohi have innocently joked about it on camera and the filmmaker has been sharing the fun videos on social media. After being called out for his dance moves, Karan shared the video and wrote, “Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars.”

Take a look at some adorable videos shared by Karan Johar so far:

