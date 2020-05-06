Karan Johar's grey haired selfie gets him an offer from Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker is all ready to audition

Looks like Karan Johar is embracing his grey's and flaunting it too. He recently took to Instagram to share a selfie and promoted himself for 'father roles'.

claimed last month that amid this lockdown he wants to keep an au naturale look since he has no access to his hair stylist. Now, it looks like the filmmaker is embracing his grey's and flaunting it too. He recently took to Instagram to share a selfie and wrote, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy)."

Karan's wish was heard loud and clear as his industry friends flooded the comments section. Ekta Kapoor's comment was notable as she said, "I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps ! Pls come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!" Karan was quite excited about the offer and replied, "Am arriving!! Post lockdown will come audition! My mother will be so happy."

On the other hand, Karan's friend Farah Khan proclaimed that the filmmaker will be 'high maintenance' whereas Kajol dropped heart emojis. What are your thoughts on Karan's lockdown look? Let us know in the comments below.

