Karan Johar's JugJugg Jeeyo to be screened in Ranchi court in alleged copyright infringement case.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is just days away from theatrical release, but looks like the film has landed in a minor legal trouble. As per several media reports, a Ranchi-based writer has sued the makers for an alleged copyright infringement. The local Ranchi court has looked into the matter and a screening of the film has now been slated to take place.

According to the Ranchi-based writer named Vishal Singh, JugJugg Jeeyo's content is similar to his story titled ‘Bunny Rani’, He claims that this was used in the film without giving him any credit. Singh has sought a stay as well as a compensation Rs 1.5 crore.

The film's screening is slated to be held prior to the film's release and judge M C Jha will then decide whether the film violates the copyright Act or not. The court will also take into consideration arguments of both the sides. JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions

Meanwhile, the lead cast of JugJugg Jeeyo has been going all out to promote the film ahead of its Friday release. Varun, Kiara, Neetu and Anil Kapoor were in New Delhi on Sunday where they addressed a packed crowd and even shook a leg. Prior to this, Varun and Kiara were promoting the film in Pune, while Neetu and Anil were in Jaipur dishing out JugJugg Jeeyo vibes.

