Karan Johar's kids are at it again as Yash calls his dad 'very boring' in hilarious video; Watch

Just like this new video, Karan Johar has shared many other fun instances with his kids commenting on his clothes and his adorable daughter Roohi saying, "Toodles."
Karan Johar is keeping each one of us entertained with his adorable Instagram posts featuring his children Yash and Roohi as well as his mother Hiroo Johar. If not anything, the videos are definitely leaving a wide smile on our faces amid this tiresome lockdown that seems to be never ending. On Sunday, Karan's kids were at it again as the filmmaker shared a brand new video with Yash. In the hilarious video, Karan's son Yash called him 'very boring'. Why you ask? Well, the reason is equally hilarious. 

In the video, Karan can be heard asking, "Yash, what were you saying?" To this, the toddler replies, "Very Boring." Karan then asked, "Who is boring?" and pat came the reply, "Dada." A shocked Karan then asks, "Am boring? Why have you said that am boring?"

An innocent Yash can be seen giggling and says, "Because..corona is coming." Karan captioned the photo, "I am very boring! Apparently! #lockdownwiththejohars." Check out the hilarious video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am very boring! Apparently! #lockdownwiththejohars

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Just like this video, Karan has shared many other fun instances with his kids commenting on his clothes and his adorable daughter  Roohi saying, "Toodles." From the kids spotting Shah Rukh Khan in KJo's closet to Yash proclaiming that Amitabh Bachchan can drive away Coronavirus, the videos are bound to crack you up. 

Check out some of the videos below:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is someone who can take away the #coronavirus

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

