Karan Johar's kids enjoy eating breadsticks & bhujia while debating his fashion choices; Watch VIDEO

If there is one celeb from the Bollywood film industry who is the most active person on social media, it is . The filmmaker is making the most of his self-quarantine period spending time with his kids and mom Hiroo Johar. He has also been keeping his fans updated by regularly sharing candid pictures, videos, quirky selfies and much more. However, a recent series of videos shared by Karan Johar has created quite a stir on the internet.

The little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar are seen analyzing their father’s wardrobe and trying to give him some new lessons about the same! Not only that, but they have also criticized some of his choices. In the midst of all this, Karan has shared yet another video in which the entire family is enjoying their tea time together. The kids are seen munching on some breadsticks and bhujia while debating their father’s fashion malfunctions again.

Check out the video:

We can see little Roohi gorging up some delicious Bhujia in the video as she comments on her father’s wardrobe. And to our utter surprise, Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar joins the kids too and tries to advise him when being asked about his sartorial fashion choices. On the work front, just like other filmmakers, Karan Johar has also suspended all the work of his production house owing to the current situation prevailing in the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Bollywood film industry has come to a complete halt for the first time because of the lockdown that has been imposed across the country to fight novel Coronavirus.

