Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are back, mock dad's designer kurta in hilarious video; WATCH

After a brief break of hilarious and adorable videos, is back on Instagram with his kids Yash and Roohi. The fun continues as Karan shared a brand new video on Monday afternoon from his closet. While Yash and Roohi have questioned and mocked their dad Karan's style and accessories, the latest item was the filmmaker's rather expensive designer kurta. In the video, Yash and Roohi can be seen holding a kurta and some balloons.

Karan goes on to ask them, "Excuse me, what are you'll holding?" Yash and Roohi adorably confuse it to be their grandmother's and say, "Mumma." Karan breaks into laughter and replies, "This is not Mumma's kurta. This is dada's kurta. Dada's friend Manish Malhotra has made it for me. You think this is Mumma's kurta? No, please don't say that," Karan sulked.

He captioned the video, "Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback." Check it out below:

Just a few days ago, Roohi hilariously trolled her dad and called him a 'kharaab dancer'. From Karan’s fashion choices to his weight, Yash and Roohi have innocently joked about it on camera and the filmmaker has been sharing the fun videos on social media. With this comeback video, looks like Karan will be sharing a few more videos in the coming days.

