Karan Johar's kids, Yash and Roohi refused to watch RRKPK; reveals they find THIS boring

Director Karan Johar, has remarkably created a huge fan base after delivering back to back hit movies. From Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the filmmaker has a heap of successful movies to his credit. While Karan is undoubtedly a supremely talented filmmaker, he is also a proud father to his twins Yash and Roohi. Recently, the helmer shared that his children say he “talks a lot on TV” if asked about their father’s profession and how they refused to watch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Yash and Roohi don’t know anything about Bollywood, refused to watch RRKPK

Recently, at Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Karan Johar revealed that his children don’t know anything about Bollywood and said he is unsure about what they think about his profession. If asked in school about my work, they say he talks a lot on TV and it’s “boring,” said Karan.

“They say he talks a lot on TV and it’s boring so I am not very celebrated. I asked them to see Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and they just said no,” revealed the filmmaker. He further stated that he has danced on reality shows, videos of which are on YouTube but if his kids see them, he said he would “die.”

I am doomed by my own name: Karan Johar

Discussing how “ridiculous” it is to get “slotted” in the film industry, Johar said that perceptions can destroy you. “I would do so much better with a certain section of people. It’s like I am doomed by my own name. Like it’s Karan Johar, so it will be fluff, frivolous with big songs, sets good looking people, glamorous outfits, that’s all,” stated the director.

Karan Johar’s work front

The director is currently absorbing the love that he has received for his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, he has another movie on the cards as he is all set to come up with an action thriller called, Kill which will be backed by Dharma Productions. Notably, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced the release date of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi earlier in July.

ALSO READ: Does Karan Johar want Yash, Roohi to inherit his company? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director reacts