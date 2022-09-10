Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan S8, Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata and Showtime announced at the D23 Expo

Disney+ Hotstar today announced three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo. The new lineup includes one of India’s most favourite talk shows Koffee with Karan (Season 8), along with Showtime and Mahabharata. This announcement further strengthens the platform’s collaboration with ace Bollywood producer, director, actor and host Karan Johar (Koffee with Karan and Showtime), and mints a new association with maverick producer Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment (Mahabharata). Koffee with Karan (Season 8) is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig (Dharmatic Entertainment Production) and the fiction series Showtime is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra (A Dharmatic Entertainment Production).

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video and wrote, “Bollywood is the land of dreams - dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audiences clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair - but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.#ShowtimeOnHotstar.”