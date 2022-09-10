Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan S8, Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata and Showtime announced at the D23 Expo
Three major projects namely Koffee With Karan S8, Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata and Showtime have been announced by the OTT giant.
Disney+ Hotstar today announced three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo. The new lineup includes one of India’s most favourite talk shows Koffee with Karan (Season 8), along with Showtime and Mahabharata. This announcement further strengthens the platform’s collaboration with ace Bollywood producer, director, actor and host Karan Johar (Koffee with Karan and Showtime), and mints a new association with maverick producer Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment (Mahabharata). Koffee with Karan (Season 8) is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig (Dharmatic Entertainment Production) and the fiction series Showtime is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra (A Dharmatic Entertainment Production).
Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video and wrote, “Bollywood is the land of dreams - dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audiences clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair - but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.#ShowtimeOnHotstar.”
Producer, director, and host Karan Johar said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan (Season 8), happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”
Producer Madhu Mantena said, “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The Mahabharata - one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses. It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and for announcing this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo.”
