Karan Johar's lockdown series with Yash and Roohi: From making fun of KJo's fashion to his tummy, 5 best ones

Karan Johar has been sharing these fun videos of twins Yash and Roohi criticizing him and well, it looks like we have found our favourite 5. Check them out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has in fact brought about quite the creative side in all of us. While some of us have decided to work on our skills or polish some of them, some have simply decided to take this time to stay home, and enjoy. And well, amidst all of this, someone from Bollywood who has constantly been grabbing our attention is filmmaker and his videos on Instagram. The filmmaker has been sharing videos of his kids Yash and Roohi along with mother Hiroo Johar talking about his style, his singing, and so many other things. And from what can be inferred from these videos, it looks like his kids aren't a huge fan of his.

While the videos have all been extremely funny courtesy the twins and their sense of humour, it has been grabbing the attention of not just fans but also so many celebrities. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to , or , , and so many others, it has left everyone in awe of the two and has some of them agreeing to them as well. Irrespective of what the videos are about, something that has been established is Yash and Roohi are the cutest of all and they sure can keep themselves entertained with whatever they do but we like this the best.

While his videos happened to be about fashion for the longest time, including clothes, soon enough, there came in many other topics that had all of our attention. And in fact, in this one video, we also see Yash speak about the lockdown and in other, he is seen telling how he feels that Amitabh Bachchan can put an end to the pandemic. Since social media is flooding with the trio's videos along with Hiroo Johar, we thought we would list out 5 best of them for you so that you can have a good laugh, or, even a smile for that matter.

When Yash said Amitabh Bachchan can take away the novel Coronavirus

This video has been one that sort of started it all and there has been no stopping KJo and the twins. This is a candid video where we see Karan talking to Yash and he came up with the answer to who can possibly take the virus away. The video starts with Karan asking, 'Yash, how sad these Corona times are. Who do you think will take it away?" and to this, he was quick enough to answer, "Amitabh Bachchan." When he asked him once again if "Amitabh Bachchan can take this away?" Yash cutely answered, "Yes". Well, we hope Big B is listening to this and he does something about it after all.

The one where the twins don't like their Dadda's clothes

The first ever video where Karan and his kids were inside his closet is indeed one of the funniest and rightly so. One cannot imagine that his kids wouldn't enjoy or like his clothes given how they are trendy, colourful and quite interesting if we might say. However, turns out that his kids don't like his clothes after all and in fact, in one of the videos, they are also seen saying how he should not wear Gucci.

When Yash and Roohi showed the from KJo's closet

In this one extremely funny video, Yash and Roohi were seen running around and when Karan asked them to show where did they see SRK in his closet since he hasn't all this while, he followed them to this fun poster on one of the walls. If anything, it happened to be a funny video, just like all the others and also did grab the attention of many celebrities on KJo's profile.

Karan Johar's singing not being appreciated by Yash and Roohi

Amongst the so many videos, there is a video where we see all of them sitting at the dining table and Roohi points out some noise coming in. To this, Karan says that the noise if of him singing but it turns out that they don't enjoy him singing. However, after asking them if they like his singing, he went on to sing anyway despite the fact that the kids did not quite seem interested in listening to him.

Karan being called out for his tummy

Hah, we cannot forget this video after all, can we? Kids are indeed the cutest and have the purest of hearts one can imagine them to have. The video has Roohi pointing out Karan's tummy and he also ends up questioning why are they being so mean to him but the kids simply giggle. This post actually happened to find Kareena Kapoor Khan's attention and she wrote how there has to be a Gym class for his.

