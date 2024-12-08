Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar hospitalized, here's all we know

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Yash Johar, was recently hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The news emerged after Karan arrived at the hospital with close friend and designer Manish Malhotra. While the exact reason for the 81-year-old’s hospitalization remains undisclosed, the latest reports suggest that the family has assured that Hiroo Johar’s condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.

According to Times of India, Hiroo Johar is now out of danger and there is no cause for an alarm. Karan Johar's mother was admitted on December 6, 2024. She has been a prominent figure in her son’s life, often featured in his social media posts alongside his children, Yash and Roohi.

In recent years, she has faced significant health challenges, including two major surgeries in 2021—a spinal fusion and a knee replacement. Despite these hurdles, Karan has described her as his “superhero,” praising her resilience and humor throughout her recovery.

Karan frequently speaks about his unique family dynamic, where he and his mother co-parent his twins, born via surrogacy. In his Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, he shared his concerns as a single parent navigating unconventional family structures, expressing hope that his children will grow to appreciate the love and care surrounding them.

He said, “My constant fear is that I will have to deal with questions from my children about my circumstances and the modern family situation we have. But I hope they understand the love and care that has always surrounded them.”

On the professional front, Karan Johar last directed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is now gearing up for his next romantic comedy, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The film, slated for a 2025 release, promises a fresh take on modern relationships.

Furthermore, his Dharma Productions has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline, including an untitled movie featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan. The film, based on C. Sankaran Nair, is set to hit theaters on March 14, 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

