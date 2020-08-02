Karan Johar's name from Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer dropped amid nepotism debate?
Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer has created plenty of noise on social media after its release on 1 August. Directed by Sharan Sharma , the film was slated to release in April 2020 but eventually could not due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the makers dropped its trailer on Saturday, netizens couldn't help but notice that credits from the film's trailer as well as poster were missing. Karan Johar and his production banner Dharma Productions, which has bankrolled the film, was nowhere in sight.
Not just that, the trailer did not even carry the director's name, the actors or mentioned other important categories like music and cinematography. However, Janhvi while sharing the poster, did tag Karan. She wrote, "It's been the most special experience and I couldn't possibly be more honored and excited to bring to you the trailer of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl tomorrow at 10 am. Catch the film on August 12, only on @netflix_in. @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @ayeshiraza @sharansharma @somenmishra @zeemusiccompany."
We decided to take a look at Gunjan Saxena's first look poster and the current one. Check out the stark difference below:
It's been the most special experience and I couldn't possibly be more honored and excited to bring to you the trailer of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl tomorrow at 10 am ☺️ Catch the film on August 12, only on @netflix_in. @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @ayeshiraza @sharansharma @somenmishra @zeemusiccompany
Apart from Janhvi, Gunjan Saxena also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. The film features Janhvi as the first female Indian Air Force pilot in combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film is set to release on Netflix on 12 August.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Karan, I have a request and as a fan I do hope you will listen. After the truth comes out abt Sushants death, please file a deframation case. Please do not accept the allegations. I know you have a good upbringing and cant lower yourself. Plus hate trolls are blind. Dont let it go. Do it for your Mother and your kids. Waiting and praying for things to come out.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
KJ actually gave a movie to Sushanth. when other producers were not bothered about him. He paid 8 crores to Sushant for that movie too. Why blaming him when Rhea was the culprit.. Even his family too should take responsibility for ignoring him.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
I love Janhvi. She is the only passionate and hardworking actress. She just need to focus on work and stop wearing revealing clothes. She should not listen to these PR agencies. Sridevi worked so hard and never believed in publicity and Media..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Janhvi you are boring. Karan is wasting his time and money promoting flop nepo kids. He should have rather put his money on Sushant instead of bullying him.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Dude Jhanvi cant act to save her life. Even if Dharma wasn't involved, I still wouldn't care to watch it
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Not watching this movie. #boycottdharma #boycottnepotism
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Complete Boycott to Star kids and Karan Johar movies
Anonymous 2 hours ago
removed or not, Still not watching it.Boycott it.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Everything will be fine karan. Have faith. God bless you and your family.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Feeling bad for KJO. Wanna kill those haters who made him force to drop his name from his film.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
#iSupportKaranJohar
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Dear KJO. Pls don't get afraid of these faceless haters. Lots of love.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jahni Kapoor is a joke. She can not act to save her life. The second ‘Sonam Kapoor’ of Bollywood.