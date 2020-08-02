Karan Johar's name from Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer dropped amid nepotism debate?

After the trailer of Gunjan Saxena released on Saturday, netizens couldn't help but notice that credits from the film's trailer as well as poster were missing.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer has created plenty of noise on social media after its release on 1 August. Directed by Sharan Sharma , the film was slated to release in April 2020 but eventually could not due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the makers dropped its trailer on Saturday, netizens couldn't help but notice that credits from the film's trailer as well as poster were missing. and his production banner Dharma Productions, which has bankrolled the film, was nowhere in sight.

Not just that, the trailer did not even carry the director's name, the actors or mentioned other important categories like music and cinematography. However, Janhvi while sharing the poster, did tag Karan. She wrote, "It's been the most special experience and I couldn't possibly be more honored and excited to bring to you the trailer of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl tomorrow at 10 am. Catch the film on August 12, only on @netflix_in. @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @ayeshiraza @sharansharma @somenmishra @zeemusiccompany."

We decided to take a look at Gunjan Saxena's first look poster and the current one. Check out the stark difference below:

Apart from Janhvi, Gunjan Saxena also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. The film features Janhvi as the first female Indian Air Force pilot in combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film is set to release on Netflix on 12 August.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×