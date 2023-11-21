Karan Johar's next mission is to get Sara Ali Khan 'married'; reveals he's manifesting a 'green flag guy'

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan are all set to collaborate for their next film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. On Tuesday, the duo attended the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. While the two are preparing for the release of their next collaboration, Karan brings a twist to the conversation and talks about love and marriage. He went on to reveal that he wants to get Sara Ali Khan married next.

Karan Johar is manifesting 'green flag guys'

During the conversation at IFFI 2023, addressing the women in the audience, Karan Johar expressed his hope that they find green flag guys. He stated, “I hope you find green flag guys. I am manifesting it more than anything else.” The ace filmmaker who is also the host of the much-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan jested that such things can only be manifested on his couch and they work.

He further added, “People who have said things on that couch, it has happened.” He then looked at Sara and said, “Right, Sara?” The hilarious remark left Sara speechless as she remained quiet and laughed.

Karan Johar reveals getting Sara Ali Khan married is his next mission

The filmmaker continued by saying that people who have come and spoken about the potential of marriage have got married. “I think there is a bit of Sima Taparia in me,” he said while sharing that his next mission is to get Sara Ali Khan married. He continued, “I am that Punjabi aunty who wants to get people together and Sara is my next mission.”

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

To tell you a little about Karan and Sara’s next collaboration in Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress will be seen essaying the role of Usha Mehta. It was just yesterday that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director teased fans with a new glimpse of the film.

Sharing a video clip on his social media, he captioned, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin. @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @saraalikhan95 #KannanIyer @darabfarooqui @dharmaticent."

Take a look:

In the video, Sara is seen draped in a white cotton saree with a thin black border. Wearing a black leather watch on her right hand, a small black bindi on her forehead, and her hair in a braid, the actress promises something very different in a new look.

