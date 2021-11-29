Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia and Ranveer set to hit theatres on 10 Feb, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar made another major announcement today. The filmmaker had revealed on Sunday that the announcement would be done at 1:50 PM on Monday. And it was spot on! Taking to social media, Karan announced that the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy will be releasing on 10 February 2023. Weeks after announcing the cast of his directorial returnKaran Johar made another major announcement today. The filmmaker had revealed on Sunday that the announcement would be done at 1:50 PM on Monday. And it was spot on! Taking to social media, Karan announced that thestarrer romantic comedy will be releasing on 10 February 2023. Apart from the leading actors, the film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will be returning to the big screen after ages. The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are currently shooting in Delhi and several photos from the film's sets have surfaced on social media. Making the announcement, Karan said, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"

Check out the BTS video below shared by Karan Johar:

An ecstatic Alia couldn't keep calm as she shared the same video and wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete."

Whereas, Ranveer wrote, "Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka! We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar."

In the film, Alia and Ranveer will be seen in distinctive looks. Several photos from the film's sets have shown Alia in an ethnic avatar donning sarees, bindi, earrings and even a nosepin. In this new BTS video, Ranveer is seen in some colourful printed Tshirts and tracksuits. Given that it's a Karan Johar production, it does not surprise us that the scale and setting of the film is grand and luxurious.

