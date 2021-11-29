Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia and Ranveer set to hit theatres on 10 Feb 2023
Apart from the leading actors, the film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will be returning to the big screen after ages. The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are currently shooting in Delhi and several photos from the film's sets have surfaced on social media.
Making the announcement, Karan said, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"
Check out the BTS video below shared by Karan Johar:
An ecstatic Alia couldn't keep calm as she shared the same video and wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete."
Whereas, Ranveer wrote, "Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka! We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar."
In the film, Alia and Ranveer will be seen in distinctive looks. Several photos from the film's sets have shown Alia in an ethnic avatar donning sarees, bindi, earrings and even a nosepin. In this new BTS video, Ranveer is seen in some colourful printed Tshirts and tracksuits. Given that it's a Karan Johar production, it does not surprise us that the scale and setting of the film is grand and luxurious.
