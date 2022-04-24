Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh set for February 2023 release.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is right on track ever since it went on floors. The cast recently shot for a schedule in north India and we saw Alia Bhatt returning to the city on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, Karan took to Instagram to officially announce the film's release date.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and penned another rhyme scheme for his cast after wishing Varun Dhawan in a similar fashion. Karan wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

Take a look at Karan's official release date announcement post:

Speaking with ETimes earlier, Ranveer spoke about working with Karan Johar. He said, "I'm honoured to be Karan Johar’s leading man. He’s made cult films that we have grown up on. It’s a Karan Johar romantic family dramedy, a genre that he has full ownership of. In spite of being on familiar territory, we are still, between ourselves, trying to push the envelope in terms of characterisation. He has put together a stellar cast. Every character is bringing so much value, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all these fine actors."

