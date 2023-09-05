Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani chosen for esteemed Busan Film Fest; Details inside

Karan Johar is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film marked his return to the director's chair after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It also marked the 25th anniversary of him as a director in the industry. Upon release, it met with positive critical response and strong box-office results.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani selected at Busan film festival

There is another piece of great news for the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani as the film has been selected for the prestigious Busan film festival. The film will be screened at the Open Cinema Section of the festival. KJO took to his Instagram story to share this happy news. He wrote, "feeling absolutely blessed & grateful #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani goes to Busan film fest." The festival is slated to take place between 4th to 13th October this year.

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani follows the story of Rani (Alia Bhatt), who is a Bengali girl working as a journalist, and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a Punjab guy from a rich family. The two end up falling in love with each other but realize their families might oppose each other. They then decide to spend a few months with each other's family before marriage. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Several celebrities and audience members have praised the film for its progressive themes as it touches upon the meaning of masculinity. Anurag Kashyap, Hrithik Roshan, and several other B'town celebs have given it rave reviews.

Karan Johar's film recently joined an elite club, crossing the USD 10 million milestone at the North American box office. It's the seventh Indian and fifth Bollywood film to reach this landmark. Globally, the movie has ranked in nearly USD 20 million (Rs. 165 crores) so far. Looking ahead, Mr. Johar has an exciting lineup, including Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam starring Vicky Kaushal, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, KJo has hinted at directing a full-fledged action film shortly.

