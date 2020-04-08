Karan Johar's son Yash calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'very boring' and the director is left stumped; Watch Video

In a hilarious video shared by Karan Johar, the filmmaker can be heard excitedly asking Yash if he would like to watch his 'dada's films', only to be left disappointed. Check out the video below.

These undoubtedly are tough times for Indians as they are holed up inside their houses amid the 21-day lockdown. But celebs like are making sure to keep social media a rather entertaining place with videos of his kids Yash and Roohi Johar goofing around with their 'dada'. The latest one to make to the gram is Yash calling Karan's much-loved film Kuch Kuch Hota hai 'very boring'. Yes, you heard that right. While KKHH might be a fond memory for many of us, it is simply boring to the new gen.

In a hilarious video shared by Karan on his Instagram Story, the filmmaker can be heard excitedly asking Yash if he would like to watch his 'dada's films' like KKHH and all. However, to Karan's disappointment, Yash innocently and quickly replied saying, "No, it's very boring."

Just like us, the filmmaker was dad was left stumped with his son's rather frank opinion. Karan said, "What? But Why? Please see dada's movies...hmmm..he's walked away like the critics." The hilarious video will definitely crack you up. Check it out:

This video is just one of the many videos shared by Karan Johar on Instagram. From commenting on Karan's sartorial choices to pointing out that Karan probably needs to workout, Yash and Roohi's innocent yet funny videos are a breath of fresh air. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

