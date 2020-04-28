Karan Johar's son Yash is 'fed up' of his camera & daughter Roohi wants to 'leave the house'; Watch Video

This time around, Karan Johar's kids did not seem to be in a mood to be capture and proclaimed that they are indeed fed up of their dad's camera.

and his adorable twins Yash and Roohi have been entertaining us with their videos from 'Lockdown With The Johars' series. The videos are fun and manage to crack us up every time the filmmaker shares a new post. This time around, Karan's kids have proclaimed that are indeed fed up of their dad's camera. In a hilarious video shared by Karan on his Instagram Story, the twins can be seen hanging around in their dad's closet.

In the video, Yash can be seen telling his dad, "Don't take my video, am fed up." Karan captioned it, "Tantrum! He's fed up of my camera." Whereas in the next video, Roohi was seen giving her dad the side eye. With a mini bag in her hand, Karan asked Roohi where she was headed to. The little one said, "Am leaving this house.. going to Peppa Pig." The caption read, "Meanwhile.. she has found alternate accommodation."

Check out the hilarious video below:

Karan's children have mocked the filmmaker's every possible choice. From his choices in clothes to his shoes, Yash and Roohi often make fun of Karan. The filmmaker recently revealed his lockdown look after being behind the camera for sometime. Karan flaunted his grey hair in a live chat with who called him the 'Bond Villain'. Roohi, however, proclaimed that her dad looks like a 'buddha' (old man).

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×