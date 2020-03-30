Karan Johar's son Yash says Amitabh Bachchan can take away Coronavirus; Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma love it

Karan Johar's son Yash's savage reply on asking who would take away the Coronavirus is winning hearts and adorable comments by Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan and others. Here's what he said:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days in India. Due to the lockdown, the majority of the people in the country are using this time doing their best and trying to bring out their hidden talents. While some celebrities are doing household chores, some are doing poetry, some are potting plants, but among all, filmmaker is using this quarantine period to spend time with his kids Yash and Roohi. The actor, who most of the time remains busy due to the shoots, is having a gala time with his kids.

After sharing some cute and adorable videos of his twins, Karan Johar has shared another video where the filmmaker is asking his son Yash about Coronavirus. The video starts with Karan asking, "Yash, how sad these Corona times are. Who do you think will take it away?" The cute munchkin donning a red t-shirt and flashing off his adorable smile says, "Amitabh Bachchan." Karan further asked him, "Amitabh Bachchan can take this away?" Yash cutely answered, "Yes". Karan further asked, "Should I call Amitabh Bachchan and request him to do that?" To this the kid said, "No."

Karan continued to ask, "Then how will he take it away? Should I say Yash wants this Coronavirus to go away. So could you please help, Amitabh Bachchan?" After this, at first, Yash said 'yes' but then he said 'no' and said."Amitabh Bachchan not coming to my room" and just went away.

As soon as Karan posted the video, celebrities like , , , Abhishek Bachchan and others have been showering hearts and commenting cute on this video. What do you think of Yash's cute and savage reply?

Check out Yash's adorable video here:

Meanwhile, until last week, there were reports doing rounds that Karan Johar's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor may have been shelved owing to several reasons. However, as per exclusive sources, Pinkvilla has learned that Karan’s directorial about the Mughal era has not been shelved and will be made.

Credits :Instagram

