Karan Johar's son Yash suggests a unique way of cutting hair amid lockdown; Watch video

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar entertains fans with an adorable video of his son Yash having a cute conversation with the filmmaker.

Thanks to , the filmmaker's adorable videos with his twins Yash and Roohi amid these quarantine times is a stress buster. KJo has been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account without fail. After moving on from Karan's closet to the bathroom and calling his bathtub useless and again moving back to his closet, Karan''s kid Yash even raided the filmmaker's room. His kids have innocently and hilariously trolled him for almost everything.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another video of his kids on his Instagram account. In the video shared, we can see Yash who looks cute donning a blueprinted t-shirt is having an adorable and interesting conversation with his dada. Karan asks Yash, "Do you think you need a haircut?" Yash cutely answers, "I just cut my hair." To this Karan says, "But Dada's hair is also very long and yours is also very long. How do we cut our hair? When will we cut?" The cute kid shows a bottle of medicine to Karan and says that they will cut their hair with that medicine, to which the filmmaker again asks, "How can we cut our hair with a medicine?" To which Yash cutely replies, "Cut cut cut." Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "My son has suggested a unique way of cutting hair! Please don’t try this at home! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Recently, Karan had treated fans with an adorable picture of his cute munchkins where the two strike a pose for the camera flaunting their posing skills. A day before, Papa Johar turned teacher for his twins and asked them general knowledge questions. But one question had us all in splits. Because Karan Johar asks Yash to name the country that he lives in and to this, a cute Yash says “ and Amitabh Bachchan.”

