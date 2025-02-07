Karan Johar’s sweet birthday post for kids Yash and Roohi will melt your hearts: ‘My biggest achievement...’

Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and emotional birthday post for his kids, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. The proud father expressed his deep love and joy as he celebrated another year of their lives, cherishing the moments they’ve brought into his world. In his post, Karan reflected on the special bond he shares with them, acknowledging and sharing that "his biggest achievement is being a father."

In the shared images, Karan Johar is seen posing with his kids, Yash and Roohi. The trio looked cheerful, radiating warmth and happiness in every frame. The moments captured reflected the strong bond they share, with Karan’s pride and love for his children evident in their joyful expressions.

The post read, "My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always."

See the post here:

Karan Johar became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, in February 2017 through surrogacy. He named his son Yash after his late father, Yash Johar, and his daughter Roohi by rearranging his mother's name, Hiroo.

In an old interview with The Week, the filmmaker discussed his decision to have children through surrogacy. He welcomed twins Yash and Roohi in 2017, co-parenting them with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Advertisement

Johar shared that at the age of 40, his mother asked about his life plans, as marriage wasn't on his agenda. He expressed his desire to have children, and his mother was supportive, though he took his time with the decision.

During the interview, Johar also touched on his experience with trolling but noted that his children have received nothing but love from the internet. He remarked that despite the usual trolling he faces, his posts about his kids have never attracted a negative comment. On the work front, There are several production ventures under his banner that are in the lineup.